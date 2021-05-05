Posted: May 05, 2021 1:10 PMUpdated: May 05, 2021 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska has a lot of commercial properties that are currently empty. Code Enforcer Steve Hughes says people will buy the properties and do nothing with the lot. Hughes says he has reached out to other code officers to see what can be done about this. After reaching out, he learned that many cities have an ordinance in place forcing the buyer of the property to improve the lot.

Hughes also talked about how the City is taking on more of an active role in doing health and safety inspections. He talked about what he and other city leaders have been doing in recent weeks to gain that knowledge.

Hughes said that house demolitions continue across town and he added that he has had to send a few abatement notices out already because people aren’t taking proper care of their property.