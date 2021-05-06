Posted: May 06, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: May 06, 2021 10:03 AM

One arrest has been made stemming from an alleged robbery attempt at the Equity Bank 112 Myrtle Street in Independence. 35-year old Paul Duane Gordon of Marshfield, Missouri was arrested and book in to the Montgomery Department of Corrections where he was booked on the charge of Aggravated Bank Robbery, Fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

Gordon was arrested after a short vehicle chase after police made contact with the suspect near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. Gordon crashed his vehicle at County Road 3200 and U.S. 169 and fled on foot before being detained.

No further details have been released by law enforcement at this time.