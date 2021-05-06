Posted: May 06, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: May 06, 2021 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released on Wednesday and 64 counties are now in the yellow, or low risk category, for those at risk of getting COVID-19. Twelve counties are in the green, or new normal risk level and only one county sits at the orange, or moderate risk level.

This is the third consecutive week that Washington, Osage and Nowata counties are in the low risk level. This is the fewest amount of counties classified in the moderate risk level since the Oklahoma State Department of Health began this tracking system in September. Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, Lance Frye recently said despite the improved numbers, we can’t let our guard down.

“With case numbers and hospitalizations at a sustained and consistently manageable level, we are approaching the new normal that we have been working toward for so long.”

More than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the State of Oklahoma and the vaccine remains open to those aged 16 and older.