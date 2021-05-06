Posted: May 06, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: May 06, 2021 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools is entertaining a couple of projects thanks to federal funding, which includes improvements to Dewey High School's Auditorium.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said the auditorium renovations will include the removal of old chairs so they can bring in new chairs. Vincent said the chairs will be high quality portable chairs with rubber feet. He said they will be able to utilize the auditorium space in any format they want to set up.

The auditorium space is the largest space Dewey Public Schools has on campus. Vincent said the area is predominantly relegated to performances. If they remake the auditorium however they want, Vincent said it could benefit the community and school because there would be more uses for the space.

Vincent added that Dewey Public Schools is going to replace the carpet and exposed concrete currently in place in the auditorium with polished concrete. He said polished concrete would be easier to clean. Painting will also take place to rejuvenate the space.

DPS will start the auditorium renovations this summer. The hope is to host more special lectures with a higher capacity of people and to use the space as a meeting hall. There is approximately 5,700 square feet available in the auditorium.

Other projects possible through federal funding include HVAC improvements at Dewey Elementary School, the purchase of a handicap bus, the purchase of Chromebooks, the purchase of desktop computers to replenish an educational lab, and the purchase of reading curriculum for the elementary school.

Federal funds will be used for software licensing costs down the road. Vincent said they did expand on some of the software pieces heading into the current school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the software improvements have become an integral to what they're trying to achieve at Dewey Public Schools.

Dewey Public Schools will have until 2024 to spend a majority of its federal funding.