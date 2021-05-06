Posted: May 06, 2021 12:09 PMUpdated: May 06, 2021 12:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank announced on Thursday that J.D. Power has certified the Arvest Go mobile banking app for providing “an outstanding mobile banking experience” for the second year in a row. Arvest became the first midsized bank – and one of a select few in the nation – to earn this designation in 2020.

In a statement, Jennifer White, the senior consultant of banking and payments at J.D. Power, said:

“Commitment to superior digital banking experiences set banks apart in the last year. The J.D. Power Mobile App Certification Program celebrates banks like Arvest that offer their customers seamless, consistent, and clear access to banking services.”

The J.D. Power Mobile App Certification Program – powered by Centric Digital – focuses on certifying top-performing brands within a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare. To achieve certification, brands must first rank among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North American Mobile App Satisfaction Index.

Benchmark rankings are based on overall customer satisfaction with the mobile app experience for 120 brands across seven industries. Specific factors for Arvest Go included ease of navigation, range of services, speed of completing transactions, clarity of information and the app’s overall appearance.

The Arvest Go app was designed to give customers control of their accounts whenever and wherever they want, with easy-to-use functions. Some of the more popular features include the ability to deposit checks, pay bills and transfer money to individuals, and lock and unlock an Arvest debit or credit card. Arvest Go is rated 4.9 stars – on a 5.0 scale – in the app store.

Jason Kincy, Arvest’s executive director of marketing, said:

“As many of our customers continue to engage more frequently in digital banking, we want to provide the tools and features that are the most helpful and provide the most benefit to them. This J.D. Power Mobile App Certification reflects those efforts to have a world-class mobile app and also may help us attract new customers, especially those who prefer digital relationships over traditional branch banking.”

Qualifying brands must pass a rigorous evaluation of 250 mobile app experience and operational best practices conducted by J.D. Power in collaboration with Centric Digital. The 250 are a subset of Centric Digital's DIMENSIONS, a classification system comprising more than 3,000 digital best practices called "classifiers" and used by industry leaders to benchmark digital performance.

J.D. Power 2021 Mobile App Certification Program recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions.