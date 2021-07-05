News
Oklahoma
Posted: May 07, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: May 07, 2021 10:22 AM
Capitol Call Powered by Phillips 66 5-7-21
Tom Davis
On Friday's Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66, Lt Governor Matt Pinnell was a special guest.
We asked the Lt Governor how well the movie business was working for the state. Pinnell said,"When we talk about show business and the movies, we focus too much on the show and not as much on the business. We like to see that growth in the job market when it comes to our film and music office. We have to make sure there is a return on our investment."
Senator Julie Daniels told us the session is winding down but there is still important work to be done. Daniels said there is legislation still floating out there as the Senate conference committe tries to get agreement with their house counterparts. They are also mainly waiting to see what will happen with the budget.
Wendi Stearman said she is happy that Governor Stitt lifted the State of Emergency that was prompted by COVID-19 earlier this week. She also praised the governor for the way he has led this state through the pandemic.
Rep Judd Strom gave us a look at what's ahead at the state capitol as the session nears the end. He described is as a week of waiting to see what the budget might look like and wrapping up everything on bills coming through the House.
