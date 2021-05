Posted: May 07, 2021 4:44 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips MedCare Pharmacy will be offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, May 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lobby of the hospital.

Appointments are required in advance and walk-ins will not be accepted. Recipients must be 18 and older.

To schedule an appointment, call 918.331.1540.