Posted: May 08, 2021 12:08 PMUpdated: May 08, 2021 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Stray Katz Car Show is taking place in downtown Dewey today (Saturday, May 8th), and all proceeds benefit the Dewey Fire Department.

Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said the fundraiser has a tremendous impact on the fire department's budget. Meade said the coronavirus canceled the car show in 2020, essentially canceling Dewey Fire's largest fundraiser of the year. He said the fundraiser typically brings in $3,500 to $4,000, but they expect more donations this year because of the huge turnout.

Meade said the funds go towards any lifesaving equipment that Dewey Fire's firefighters may need. He said the medical supplies could include things such as an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Meade said the count for cars at the show sat at 501.

Meade said the Stray Katz Car Show has a great impact on the community and they can tell that everyone is happy to return to normal after a rough 2020. He said everyone that has come by their table has told them that they're happy to see that the car show is back open for business.

There is a $2 entry fee for those six years of age and older. Donations are welcome.