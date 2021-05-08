Posted: May 08, 2021 1:14 PMUpdated: May 08, 2021 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville family is mourning the shocking and heartbreaking loss of a beloved family member that died on Thursday.

Logan Dewey, a freshman at Bartlesville High School, passed away on May 6th. Dewey was 15.

A GoFundMe was organized by BreAnna and Michael Boucher to help pay for bills, food, and funeral expenses so Dewey's mom and dad can focus on grieving and healing from the unexpected loss.

Food donations are being accepted at the Boucher household. BreAnna Boucher said she will deliver the food to the Dewey family. You can message BreAnna on Facebook for an address. Flowers or stuffed animals are greatly appreciated as well, but you're asked to bring them to the memorial service.

To give, you can find the GoFundMe account here.