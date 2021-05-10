Posted: May 10, 2021 12:35 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The newest administrative assistant with the Osage County Health Department gave an update regarding how things are going within their clinic. Sarah Patterson was hired on to fill that role in December and she said they are in the process of making new hires to fill vacancies that had been left behind. When they are able to hire another RN, Patterson hopes to be able to take advantage of a mobile clinic and serve patients across the county.

Patterson went on to talk about how the county has done in its release of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and the demand they are currently seeing for the shot.

Patterson hopes the clinic will be able to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged 12 to 15 when given the go ahead. As of May 3rd, just over 21 percent of Osage County residents had received the prime dose of the vaccine.