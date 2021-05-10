Posted: May 10, 2021 1:20 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board approved the nutrition department’s financial report. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent received a lot of federal grant money for the program and she isn’t sure if she will be able to use about $150,000 of those funds in this fiscal year, as she is only able to use the money for allowable expenses. Therefore she has reached out to see where that money will go.

Vincent said while this isn’t an ideal situation, the program’s financial status could and has been worse in years past.

The commissioners also updated a resolution on when it is allowable for the Board to buy county employees meals.