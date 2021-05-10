Posted: May 10, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave his monthly report at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and said he is beginning to see business pick back up after dropping during what many considered the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

McLemore said for the month of April, they had 27 calls for service and sent 23 patients to the hospital in the Barnsdall area. That number was significantly higher in Fairfax, as there were 47 patients transported to the hospital in that area. McLemore said what they are beginning to focus on is the Tulsa Ironman race, which is scheduled to come through Osage County on Sunday, May 23rd.

One of the ambulances with Barnsdall’s EMS currently has an oil leak and Miller EMS is attempting to fix it.