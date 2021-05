Posted: May 10, 2021 3:46 PMUpdated: May 10, 2021 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management announced on Monday that W300 Road between N3970 Road and N3980 Road will be closed on Tuesday.

The closure of W300 Road will last from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for culvert replacement.