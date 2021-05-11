Posted: May 11, 2021 2:27 AMUpdated: May 11, 2021 3:31 AM

Tom Davis

Filming has begun in Osage County for the feature Film "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Some photos of the filming were released yesterday.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in a scene from Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated upcoming Apple Original Film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Gray Horse, Oklahoma 1919. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, and Gladstone appears as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with Ernest. Early in their relationship, Mollie invites him in for a meal and they form a bond. (Credit: Courtesy of Apple).

Photos of scenes shot in Fairfax (courtesy of Water Bird Gallery on Facebook):

Martin Scorsese produces and directs “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese. Producing alongside Scorsese is Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way Productions.