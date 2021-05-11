Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: May 11, 2021 8:19 AMUpdated: May 11, 2021 8:31 AM

Amber Alert Continues for Missing Muskogee Youngster

Tom Davis
An Amber Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Jaiden Johnson from Muskogee. Muskogee police say that the eight-year-old was picked up from his bus stop by a non-custodial parent on Monday around 5:13 p.m. in Muskogee.
 
Police say that Johnson suffers from a kidney disorder that requires weekly treatment. According to the Muskogee Police Department, Johnson's mother, 39-year-old Temicha Simpson, is a non-custodial parent who appears to be suffering some kind of mental breakdown and it is unknown whether she will take Johnson for the medically necessary treatment.
 

VEHICLE INFORMATION:     COLOR: WHI  YEAR: 2011   MAKE: NISS   MODEL: MAX

                         STYLE: 4D   PLATE STATE: OK   LICENSE PLATE: LKL668

 


