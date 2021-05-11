Posted: May 11, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: May 11, 2021 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University students in the Criminal Justice degree program presented Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen a plaque on Monday in memory and honor of Corporal Kyle Davis.

Joining the students in presenting the plaque was OKWU professor Eric Peterson, a retired police officer from the Bartlesville Police Department. The plaque will be proudly displayed in the squad room of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Owen and the WCSO staff thank OKWU’s students for the plaque in honor of Corporal Davis. Davis was killed in the line of duty on March 25.

Photo courtesy: Ashton Peterson