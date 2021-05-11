Posted: May 11, 2021 10:30 AMUpdated: May 11, 2021 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Allison Pryor, a senior at Bartlesville High School, received an honorable mention recognition from Congressman Kevin Hern on Monday, as he announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for high school students. Pryor received an honorable mention for her piece, titled Livin’ on the Ranch.

Each Congressional district selects a winner whose piece hangs in the United States Capitol Building for a full year. First, second and third place went to students from Victory Christian School. Below is a list of winners, their grade, and the title of their artwork.

1st Place :

Anh Truong, (11th Grade), The Gloss Mountain (pictured below), Victory Christian School

2nd Place :

Jayden Hristov (11th Grade), Drive Through Talimena, Victory Christian School

3rd Place :

Sarah Springer (12th grade), A Child’s Depiction of Nature Falls, Victory Christian School

Honorable Mentions :

Lauren Simmons (11th grade), Moonrise Over Black Mesa, Victory Christian School

Allison Pryor (12th grade), Livin’ on the Ranch, Bartlesville High School

In a statement, Rep. Hern said:

“Congratulations to these incredibly talented students! Every piece submitted was wonderfully unique to our beautifully scenic Oklahoma. My selection committee had several entries to examine, but the piece they selected is truly stunning, and I look forward to seeing Anh’s artwork in the halls of the U.S. Capitol Building!”