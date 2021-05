Posted: May 11, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: May 11, 2021 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's school board meeting in Pawhuska, board member Addie Roanhorse put in her letter of resignation, which is effective immediately. Superintendent David Cash says they have 60 days to fill the position and goes on to explain how the process will play out.