Posted: May 11, 2021 12:20 PMUpdated: May 11, 2021 1:23 PM

Garrett Giles

In honor of National Police Week, approximately 30 police officers were celebrated at Richard Kane Elementary School in Bartlesville on Monday.

Elementary Principal Tammie Krause said it is important to her and her staff to teach their kids to give back and to honor the service of those who take care of us. Krause said there is so much negativity that monopolizes the news and social media that we have to start showing the good that is out there. She said we can resonate on the bad or we can resonate on the good, so they used Monday's event as an opportunity to thank the people in our community that do good.

Bartlesville Police Corporal Brandon Meyer, a School Resource Officer at Richard Kane Elementary, worked closely with the school to get officers to arrive for the event. Officers from the Bartlesville Police Department, the BPD K-9 Unit, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and the Washington County Detention Center were in attendance.

Cpl. Meyer said they wanted to show the teachers and students that they support them as well. Meyer said he sent text messages and emails out to hold up his end of the bargain to bring the officers to the school. He said he wanted them to know that they always stand with them, especially after a difficult year.

Officers arrived bright and early to greet students and teachers at the bus and car lines at the school. Cpl. Meyer said everyone quickly warmed up to each other by the time the assembly took place.

At Richard Kane Elementary, they focus on "Life Principle Words" during daily assemblies. Krause said they're locked in on the word "loyalty" as they honor law enforcement this week. She said they've been talking about why we need to be loyal to our police and how our police are loyal to us.

"Be A Light" was this year's theme at Richard Kane Elementary. Krause said they sang and signed "Be A Light" by Thomas Rhett to the police officers in attendance. She said they also sang and signed "Don't Give Up on Me" by Andy Grammer after the read their daily reminders on how to be an overall good person in life, not just in school.

Krause said the police officers seemed completely surprised by the presentation they received. She said it was a neat way for the students to feel good about themselves by serving others.

Cpl. Meyer said the performances by the students just shows how hard they've been working this year because it's not easy learning sign language. He said they sang real pretty as well.

Cpl. Meyer said the kids seemed very proud by their performance and that the officers that were there were proud of them.

This lesson on appreciation for law enforcement comes a week after Teacher Appreciation Week. Krause said it has been a great time for them to teach their students how to have respect for others in any given profession. She said the assembly this week with the officers built relationships between the kids, parents and law enforcement.

In recent weeks, Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Krause have been putting on virtual field trips for Richard Kane Elementary's students thanks to a grant that was provided by Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to the school. Krause said they went to different places in the community to promote Bartlesville and to resonate on the good that surrounds us. She said those virtual trips showed them how that it would be a great opportunity to teach their students to give back and show honor to those who serve us.

Cpl. Meyer said he appreciates Krause and the elementary students for their performances; he appreciates them for their support. Meyer said he hopes that students and teachers in Bartlesville have a great summer. He hopes that everyone stays safe and that they know they can reach out to the Bartlesville Police Department if they ever need anything.