Bartlesville Regional United Way held its Community Impact Virtual Award Ceremony and Annual Meeting on Tuesday afternoon. During the event, BRUW reflected on the successes of its 2020 campaign and handed out awards to those that made a huge difference in our community. They even provided a preview for an exciting 2021 campaign.

You can read about the award winners below.

The BRUW has used the motto "Give Today, Change Tomorrow!" many times in recent years, and it resonates as much now as it ever has. BRUW CEO Lisa Cary said giving in 2020 wasn't easy because the year took such a toll on us all. Despite what the coronavirus took from us, Cary said they never lost sight of their priorities. She said BRUW continued to raise awareness and funds to support the programs of their 14 non-profit agencies.

Cary said they continued to promote and coordinate volunteerism. She said they were champion of causes which are of the utmost importance to all of their citizens - namely, health, education and financial stability.

Bartlesville Regional United Way thanked everyone who supported them and the programs of their member agencies in 2020. Cary said BRUW is dedicated to being good stewards of the money entrusted to them. She said that is why they put process in place such as their Community Investment Committees, which bring BRUW representatives and citizens together to ensure the programs which we fund meet real needs here in Green Country.

In addition, BRUW always want to be nimble enough to meet new challenges head on as they did with their COVID-19 Impact Grant Program when the pandemic struck. Cary said the Bartlesville Regional United Way has supported those in our area for more than 80 years. She said they couldn’t do it without your help.

BRUW recognized its Campaign, Pacesetter and Retiree chairs for their efforts during their 2020 campaign. The 2020 Campaign Chairs were Chuck & Jennifer McCauley. Bryan and Sara Freeman were the 2020 Pacesetter Chairs. Lastly, the 2020 Retiree Chairs were Thad and Mary Friedman.

2020 COVID-19 Grants

As the effects of the coronavirus began to be felt here in Green Country, Phillips 66 teamed up with BRUW to develop and fund their COVID-19 Impact Grant Program. Thanks to the $300,000 donation from Phillips 66, they were able to assist more than 50 area non-profit organizations as they looked to help those most in need in our community. The coronavirus marked an unprecedented and challenging point in all of our lives. It was a time during which we had to band together and support one another. The COVID-19 Impact Grant Program offered them a great opportunity to do just that.

Day of Caring - Social Distance Style

Due to COVID-19, Bartlesville Regional United Way had to get creative with its annual Day of Caring. They didn’t feel it was safe for so many people to get together during a pandemic, so they went virtual. More than 160 T-shirts were sold to benefit BRUW's campaign and encouraged volunteerism throughout the community. Conoco Phillips took it to the next level by surprising all of BRUW's partner agencies with yard signs to show their gratitude and keep the morale up during this difficult time.

I Can, Can You Challenge

Thanks to Michael Gordon, BRUW brought the “I Can, Can You?” food drive to Bartlesville. Gordon kicked it off with a huge donation of canned items, challenged everyone to donate, and helped it spread throughout Bartlesville. BRUW collected tons of non-perishables for Mary Martha Outreach and Agape to restock their pantries for their food programs.

Change for Change

Back in 2020 was the “Change for Change” fundraising effort. This year, 17 area businesses took part. The effort – through which patrons at the participating businesses could contribute change toward BRUW annual campaign – raised more than $700. Participating businesses are listed below:

Beginning this June, keep an eye out for those change buckets once again.

12 Days of Giving

Bartlesville Regional United Way's last event of 2020 came in the form of its “12 Days of Giving” video series. It kicked off on “Giving Tuesday,” and for 12 days, supporters of BRUW posted videos telling why they give to United Way. Thanks to this special fundraising activity, BRUW was able to raise more than $3,000 for its annual campaign. These individuals were recognized for their help in carry out the event:

Awards

Outstanding Board Member Highlight -

First up was Stephen Colaw, who has served in a wide array of different capacities for the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s Board of Directors and has brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to each of them. His steady leadership has long benefited the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

Next up was Bill Beierschmitt. With a storied background in education, Bill is an esteemed administrator who knows full well the power of knowledge. His expertise has proved to be a valuable asset as a member of the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s Board of Directors.

Finally, we have Lindel Fields, who has put together a distinguished 30-year career in education, including the last 20 at Tri County Tech. The superintendent and CEO of Tri County since 2009, Fields has taken on many leadership roles as a member of the Bartlesville Regional United Way’s Board of Directors.

2020 Sponsors -

Every year, Bartlesville Regional United Way works with amazing campaign coordinators, who lead the charge for their company’s internal campaigns. In 2020, 51 companies put on unique events and challenges to raise money for BRUW's annual campaign. $280,000 in donations were matched by local companies. While the Tee It Up for United Way Golf Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, more than 30 sponsors continued to support the 2020 anyway, with all of the donations going toward our campaign. BRUW had so many businesses step up to the plate this year, and BRUW wanted to thank them with their Outstanding Business Awards.

Ground Breaker Awards -

The Groundbreaker Award is awarded to the company that conducts an internal campaign in excess of $500,000. This year, BRUW was proud to announce that they had two winners of this award.

Phillips 66 was the first winner of the Groundbreaker Award. Employees got their kicks on route 66 and participated in several company events, including a socially distanced kick off event at Tower Center at Unity Square. Thanks went out to Kendra Deaton, Phillips 66 campaign coordinator, for leading such a successful internal campaign.

ConocoPhillips was the second winner of the Groundbreaker Award. During their internal campaign, they hosted a talent show, a duck draw raffle, an escape room, an online auction, and sold tickets for jeans week. BRUW thanked ConocoPhillips campaign chair, Mary Beth Rowley, for her hard work during the 2020 campaign.

Pillar Award -

The Pillar Award is awarded to the company that conducts an internal campaign in excess of $50,000. This year, three companies achieved this award.

ChevronPhillips was the first winner of the Pillar Award. BRUW thanked Jennifer Jackson, ChevronPhillips’ campaign coordinator, for her hard work on 2020’s campaign.

Quiktrip was the second winner of the Pillar Award. BRUW congratulated Quiktrip and their campaign coordinators, Lauren Sherry and Charles Walker, for heading up their internal campaign.

Truity Federal Credit Union was the third and final winner of the Pillar Award. Thanks went out to Jessica Barr, Truity’s campaign coordinator, for her hard work and support during BRUW’s 2020 campaign.

Foundation Award -

Arvest Bank received the Foundation Award for conducting a campaign in excess of $25,000. A big thank you went out to Stevie Williams, campaign coordinator for Arvest, for her continued support and creativity during the campaign seasons

Ignite Award -

Ernst & Young received the Ignite Award for conducting a campaign in excess of $10,000. BRUW thanked Bo Ball, campaign coordinator for Ernst & Young, for another wonderful donation and internal campaign.

Spark Awards -

Blue Sky Bio and Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay both received the Spark Award for conducting campaigns which generated more than $5,000 apiece. Also receiving the Spark Award was Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Zachry Construction.

Campaign Coordinator Award -

The Campaign Coordinator Award honors a campaign coordinator for exceptional leadership and ability to champion a successful internal campaign. For the past four years, Jennifer Jackson has led the internal campaign for ChevronPhillips. She donates her time and energy toward helping BRUW because she understands the impact it has in a community like ours.

Spotlight Award -

The Spotlight award is presented each year to a company or organization that has demonstrated exceptional growth in their overall campaign. ChevronPhillips grew their campaign by almost 50 percent over the previous year’s campaign. While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone in our community, ChevronPhillips’ employees rose to the occasion by doubling their contributions to BRUW's annual campaign.

Also receiving the Spotlight Award is Phillips 66 for their generosity in funding BRUW's COVID-19 Impact Grant Program. After seeing a need for help among organizations in our community, Phillips 66 teamed up with BRUW to develop and fund this program with a donation of $300,000. Because of their quick action, BRUW was able to help over 50 non-profit organizations in our community. Additionally, Phillips 66 generously donated $100,000 to one of BRUW's partner agencies, Mary Martha Outreach, to help with food instability due to COVID-19.

Volunteer Award -

The Volunteer Award honors campaign volunteers that demonstrated exceptional leadership & service. Loren Roszel has served as an Overall CIC Chair for two years. Loren is an amazing volunteer and advocate for BRUW and the Partner Agencies.

Volunteer Award -

Craig Tompkins has served on the Tee it Up for United Way Golf Committee for several years. Each year, Craig brings excitement and a great hat choice to the Tournament.

Partners & Programs

In 2020, the Bartlesville Regional United Way positively impacted the lives of approximately 41,000 area residents through their relationship with their 13 non-profit partner agencies and their collective 30 programs.

BRUW's non-profit partner agencies provide vital services to those in need throughout our community and focus on building lives in the areas of education, income and health.

Also, since last year, BRUW's has added a 14th partner agency – Building Bridges. BRUW's other proud partner agencies include:

The Bartlesville Regional United Way helps fund programs offered by their partner agencies, and they very much appreciate the great work they do here in Green Country.

Winter Coat Drive

During 2020, Bartlesville Regional United Way's partner agencies rallied around the community and tried to fill the gap that COVID-19 created. Nearly half of the 6,764 students enrolled in public schools in our community participated in afterschool programs and received individualized support from BRUW's partner agencies. 29,751 individuals received assistance with food, clothing, utilities, & financial education while dealing with a pandemic. This number includes individuals who may never have needed assistance before COVID-19 came along. Out of the 11,290 individuals that reported being in poor or fair health, 8,125 received health education, physical activity, and mental wellness services during the year 2020.

New programs and events were created in 2020 to help relieve some of the burden those in our community face. In particular, Mary Martha Outreach and Salvation Army saw the need to help young children during the cold Oklahoma winters. Teaming up, they created a coat drive in early October that would give children in our community a free coat to keep them warm.

Each year, BRUW asks the BRUW Partner Agencies to raise money for the BRUW campaign. This year, several partner agencies went above and beyond for the campaign. From Thanksgiving Meals to T-shirt sales, the agencies do more than just raise money, they talk about the importance of BRUW funding and raise awareness of how BRUW funded programs help our communities in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.

Illuminate Award

The Illuminate Award honors a model campaign conducted by a partner agency of the Bartlesville Regional United Way. In 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata conducted a drive through Thanksgiving meal fundraiser. They sold more than 200 meals and all proceeds were donated in support of the 2020 Bartlesville Regional United Way Annual Campaign.

A Look Ahead to 2021

While 2021 is certainly getting us closer to normalcy, Bartlesville Regional United Way already knows it’s going to be an interesting campaign. Cary said BRUW is excited to bring back in person events, still keeping in mind social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.

On Thursday, July 15th, BRUW will start off the giving season in our community with a Leaders in Giving Event. This event will highlight our area nonprofits. BRUW will also say thank you to the top givers in our Community.

BRUW's 2021 Annual Campaign kicks off Friday, September 10th at halftime of the first home game of the Bartlesville Bruins football season. BRUW will announce this year’s goal with the help of the Bruin cheerleaders and Bruin Brigade.

Cary said the Tee it Up for United Way Golf Tournament was greatly missed in 2020, but is back to stay Sept. 14th through Sept. 17th.

Day of Caring will also be coming back in full swing. All 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations can submit their projects in June and teams of volunteers can start selecting their projects on August 2nd. To start the Day of Caring off right on September 29th, BRUW will have a Kick Off Celebration at Tower Center at Unity Square that morning.

No matter what 2021 might throw at them, Cary said BRUW knows that we can get through it together. She said our community is resilient, and that they know that great things happen when we Live United.