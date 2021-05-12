Posted: May 12, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: May 12, 2021 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park's inaugural benefit golf tournament will be held on Friday, May 14th, at 7:00 a.m. at the Adams Municipal Golf Course located at 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville.

The entry fee costs $125 per person or $500 per team, which includes the green fee, cart, lunch and prizes. The format for the tournament is a four person scramble limited to the first 25 teams. Mulligans are four for $20. There will even be a 50/50 drawing.

Lunch and prizes will be awarded at the Elk's Lodge at 1060 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.

Payments can be made to Bartlesville Playground Assn., Box 405, Bartlesville, OK, 74005. For more information, contact Bridgette Leonard Robertson at 479.276.5462 or at rodeochickbs@gmail.com.

Kiddie Park is still taking sign ups for the tournament. You can pay to play the day of the tournament.