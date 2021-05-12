Posted: May 12, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: May 12, 2021 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly county-by-county risk level assessment for the chances of getting COVID-19. For this given week, only one county is in the orange, or moderate risk. There are 51 counties in the yellow, or low risk category and 25 counties sitting at the green, or new normal level.

This is the best the map has looked since they began tracking the data this way in late September and District One Commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones says he is seeing the same thing.

In Wednesday's report, an additional 143 COVID-19 cases were reported.