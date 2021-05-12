Posted: May 12, 2021 12:35 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Four students in Tri County Tech were in for a big surprise recently as the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club gave them a gift to help them in the garage and around the house.

Thanks to a donation from Phillips Petroleum, the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club was able to donate four tool boxes full of tools to deserving students of the Automotive Repair and Body Shop Classes at Tri County Tech.

Receiving a tool box was Bartlesville High School seniors Justus Standford and Jonah Yearout, Dewey High School senior Michael Canfield, and Tyler Chapman, an adult student at Tri County Tech. Each recipient was nominated by their instructor.