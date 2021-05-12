Posted: May 12, 2021 1:01 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 4:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The honor and sacrifice that comes with law enforcement was recognized during the Bartlesville Police Department's annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony that was held at the Bartlesville Safety Complex.

Hundreds gathered at the Bartlesville Police Department's Safety Complex at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue on Wednesday afternoon to honor the lives and legacies of the men and women that have served in law enforcement in Bartlesville, Washington County, Oklahoma and the nation.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles thanked everyone that was gathered at the memorial to recognize those that lived their lives so that others could live beneath a blanket of protection. Chief Roles asked that we not forget their service to our communities and to our great nation. He said we must look beyond the difficulty of our great losses and focus on the tremendous opportunities that have been paved by the warriors that have served before them.

Chief Roles said to see everyone that attended the memorial meant so much to those in law enforcement who continue to fight for the good for our communities.

Former U.S. Attorney Trent Shores made a guest appearance during the memorial. Shores said those that serve in law enforcement stand in the divide between order and chaos. He said more than 22,000 Americans in law enforcement have paid the ultimate sacrifice since 1786 with 574 of them dying in the line of duty in Oklahoma.

Nearly 300 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020. Shores said more than 182 of those deaths were caused by coronavirus related illnesses. He said law enforcement officers do not shirk away from their call to serve; officers respond where they are needed and they think selflessly to help you and your families.

Shores (pictured right) said candle vigils are being held and names are being added to walls and memorials this week to honor the men and women in law enforcement that paid the ultimate sacrifice in laying their lives down to protect us. He said this includes men such as Washington County Deputy Corporal Kyle Davis.

Shores said Deputy Davis left behind his family to protect the rest of us. He said he was happy to honor Cpl. Davis in front of all his family, friends and the community of Bartlesville.

In closing, Shores said it is the men and women of law enforcement that protect the freedom and liberty that we know and love in the United States. He said police officers protect life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by fighting back against the oppressive nature of crime so that we can thrive and strive to achieve the American Dream.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said they lost a brother, a father, and a son in Deputy Davis. Sheriff Owen said they miss Davis, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office is forever grateful for the time they had with him.

Sheriff Owen also wanted the family to know that they're special to the WCSO. He wanted the family to know that Davis was one of the finest men he's ever known.

This year's ceremony featured a special tribute to fallen Cpl. Davis, who was killed in the line of duty on March 25th. Davis' name has been added to the memorial just north of the Bartlesville Police Department's Safety Complex. The BPD Honor Guard also presented a wreath to the Davis family (pictured left).

Allied Universal Security Services and Phillips 66 would go on to present the Davis family with a wooden blue line flag in memory of Cpl. Davis. The gift is to show that the community remembers and honors the service and sacrifice that Davis made in his life.

All 14 of the officers that made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in Washington County were recognized. Their names are listed as follows:

November 16, 1907 - U.S. Marshal George Williams

February 15, 1911 - Constable Harrison Jones

September 19, 1912 - Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Robert Leo Bowman

January 4, 1915 - Bartlesville Police Officer William Butler

April 27, 1915 - Dewey Police Officer James Gibson

August 11, 1918 - Dewey Police Chief Walter Lee Mull

June 22, 1922 - Ochelata City Marshal William Lockett

November 11, 1922 - Dewey Police Officer Hebert Marlow

October 25, 1924 - Ochelata City Marshal William Ellis

December 30, 1935 - Bartlesville Police Officer Henry Cobb

October 8, 1939 - Ramona City Marshal William Clark

October 16, 1903 - Bartlesville Police Officer Isaac Lincoln Hicks

July 27, 2010 - Bartlesville Police K-9 Officer Cooper

March 25, 2021- Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Corporal Kyle Davis

A 21 gun salute took place shortly after the names of the fallen officers were recognized. A video of the salute and of taps being played can be seen below.

Following the memorial service, a small reception was held inside the police department.