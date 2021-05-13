Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

State of Oklahoma

Posted: May 13, 2021 7:00 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 7:00 AM

Stitt Shows Support for Ag Industry with a Cookout Under a PETA Billboard

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
Gov. Kevin Stitt held a cookout Wednesday near a PETA billboard that criticizes him for supporting meat products in Oklahoma.
 
PETA set up a billboard near the state Capitol, calling out Stitt for declaring a week in March “Meat All Week.” The billboard says, “Oklahoma, Home of the Meathead Gov. Kevin Stitt.”
 
Stitt’s office sent a news release Wednesday, saying he will show his support for Oklahoma’s agriculture industry by holding a cookout just after 5 p.m. near the billboard. He was manning the grill and spoke about his support for agriculture.
 
Governor Kevin Stitt
22 hours ago

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers... ?

May be an image of tree and grass
May be an image of outdoors

 


« Back to News