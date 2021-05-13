News
State of Oklahoma
Stitt Shows Support for Ag Industry with a Cookout Under a PETA Billboard
Gov. Kevin Stitt held a cookout Wednesday near a PETA billboard that criticizes him for supporting meat products in Oklahoma.
PETA set up a billboard near the state Capitol, calling out Stitt for declaring a week in March “Meat All Week.” The billboard says, “Oklahoma, Home of the Meathead Gov. Kevin Stitt.”
Stitt’s office sent a news release Wednesday, saying he will show his support for Oklahoma’s agriculture industry by holding a cookout just after 5 p.m. near the billboard. He was manning the grill and spoke about his support for agriculture.
Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers... ?
