Posted: May 13, 2021 8:48 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 8:50 AM

Tom Davis

Author and historian Joe L. Todd appeared Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to introduce his new book The Shoemaker.

The book is rich in history and vibrant in its human drama as told in Louis Kerbel's own words about life as a young Jewish boy in Czarist Russia who lives through unimaginable violence to his people, then travels to the United States to start a new life.

Mr. Kerbel lived for many years in the Tulsa area.

Joe L. Todd's passionate narrative provides a unique understanding of a time and place of long ago, along with the human tragedy experienced by the Jewish people, and of the remarkable strength of the human spirit. It will help the reader to better appreciate the life a Jewish immigrant was able to live in a country devoted to individual and religious freedom.

You are invited to a book signing event with Joe L. Todd at the Tower Center at Unity Square on Monday, May 17, at 11am.