Posted: May 13, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department has located a man that was seen running through backyards and jumping fences on Thursday morning.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the man started on Sheridan Street and made his way to the area of Oakdale down in the Woodland edition during the search. He said police located the subject in the 1500 Block of Smyser Drive around 10:20 a.m.

Police arrested the man for burglary. Capt. Hastings said the man allegedly entered a couple of house while he was on the run. We will have more information when it becomes available.