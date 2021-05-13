Posted: May 13, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Veterans Connection Organization has awarded the Arlene Reese-Sutton Track Scholarship to Jillian Skalicky, a senior at Bartlesville High School

VCO Executive Director Sharon Reese said Arlene Reese-Sutton was inducted into the Bartlesville sports hall of fame in 2018. Reese said the scholarship is for a track scholar that is going to college on a track scholarship. She said this is the only scholarship that VCO has that has to be accompanied by another scholarship.

The award was given to Skalicky during an awards ceremony at Bartlesville High School on Wednesday afternoon. Reese said Veterans Connection Organization loves paying it forward to the citizens and students in Bartlesville. She said pay it forward is what VCO is all about.

