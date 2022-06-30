Posted: May 13, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools is proud to announce free meals through June 30th, 2022.

This announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a broad range of flexibilities to allow school meal programs and childcare institutions across the country to return to serving healthy meals in the fall of 2021 as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to reopen schools safely. Several meal service flexibilities that enable social distancing are now extended through June 30, 2022. The waivers continue the Administration’s commitment to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to children as the pandemic continues to threaten the food and nutrition security of our most vulnerable.

Schools nationwide will be allowed to serve meals through USDA’s National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which is typically only available during the summer months. This option maintains the nutrition standards of the standard school meal programs – including a strong emphasis on providing fruits and vegetables, fluid milk, whole grains, and sensible calorie levels, while allowing schools to serve free meals to all children. In addition, schools that choose this option will receive higher-than-normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve, which will support them in serving the most nutritious meals possible while managing increased costs associated with pandemic-related operational and supply chain challenges. This option also affords schools the financial flexibility to further customize their meal service design to fit their local needs.

Dewey Schools Food Service Management Company - Taher, Inc. - will still offer healthy a la carte snack items, extra meals, and entrees for a normal cost at the DPS Student Center for the Middle School and High School Students to purchase. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.