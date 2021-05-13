Posted: May 13, 2021 11:59 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 1:49 PM

Max Gross / Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department helped the Washington County Sheriff's Office search for stolen property at the Frank Phillips Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Scott Owen said they had received a tip that a possible suspect that was allegedly involved in a couple of burglaries in the Ochelata area was in possession of the property and was walking along Frank Phillips Boulevard just west of the Caney River. He said the juvenile subject admitted to throwing a food bag over the bridge and into the river.

Sheriff Owen said the WCSO believed that the bag may have contained stolen firearms that they were looking for in their burglary investigation. He said the juvenile was released after being held briefly for an investigation because they were not able to locate any of the stolen property nor were they able to gather enough information to keep the young man in custody.

The Bartlesville Police Department also briefly detained a man that Sheriff Owen called an associate of the juvenile. He said the man was released. Police spoke with the man at the intersection of Quapaw and Frank Phillips Boulevard further west of the bridge (pictured left).

Sheriff Owen asked everyone to be cognizant of what's going on in their neighborhoods. He said there has been an uptick in property crimes, which is why we need to be looking out for our neighbors.

The burglary investigation is ongoing.