Posted: May 13, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: May 13, 2021 2:28 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was found guilty of murdering his wife and step-son in the September 2014 is seeking post-conviction relief. Steven Adair was sentenced to life in prison after changing his not guilty plea to guilty in November 2015.

Adair stabbed and killed 41-year-old Crystal Adair and 23-year-old Charles Lee. He also stabbed a third victim who was able to escape and call for help. At the time charges were filed, prosecutors were seeking the death penalty as punishment.

Now, motions seeking post-conviction relief have been filed on Adair’s behalf. In a motion field in April 2021 Adair claims to be of Cherokee lineage. A separate filing claims that the State of Oklahoma did not have jurisdictional authority to charge Adair on all counts.

Several other high-profile cases have been dismissed based on the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. At this time, no action has been taken on this case beyond the defendant’s filings.