Posted: May 14, 2021 7:17 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 7:18 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club is hosting a luncheon fundraiser with keynote speaker, OK GOP Chairman John Bennett.

The event is slated for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Country Club from 11am-1pm.

Also speaking Senator Julie Daniels, Senator Nathan Dahm and District 10 Representative Judd Strom.

Individual Tickets $50, Reserved Table of 4, $250, Reserved Table of 6, $350.

RSVPs Required by Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3 pm to greencountryrwc@gmail.com or text to (702) 612-6526.