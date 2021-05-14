News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 14, 2021 7:17 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 7:18 AM
GCRWC Luncheon Fundraiser
Tom Davis
The Green Country Republican Women's Club is hosting a luncheon fundraiser with keynote speaker, OK GOP Chairman John Bennett.
The event is slated for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hillcrest Country Club from 11am-1pm.
Also speaking Senator Julie Daniels, Senator Nathan Dahm and District 10 Representative Judd Strom.
Individual Tickets $50, Reserved Table of 4, $250, Reserved Table of 6, $350.
RSVPs Required by Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3 pm to greencountryrwc@gmail.com or text to (702) 612-6526.
« Back to News