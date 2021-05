Posted: May 14, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The graduation for the Copan Class of 2021 will take place Friday at 8:00 p.m.

A recorded broadcast of the Copan High School graduation will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Copan's graduation will be brought to you by Bartnet IP, Medicalodges Dewey, and Double G Bulldogs.