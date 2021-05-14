Posted: May 14, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center from the Cherokee Nation when they meet on Monday.

The Commissioners may approve a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw in Washington County District Two as well. The item may be junked.

From there, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a request to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax from the County Treasurer's Office.

The Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.