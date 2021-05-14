Posted: May 14, 2021 11:03 AMUpdated: May 14, 2021 11:03 AM

Tom Davis

State Senator Julie Daniels appeared on Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 on Friday.

The Senator then shared some news about the new state budget . Daniels said the agreement reached Thursday maintains all state core service funding, provides tax relief to individuals and businesses, and makes targeted new investments in key priorities like education, economic development, health care and infrastructure.

The agreement also replenishes more than $700 million in state reserve funds that were significantly reduced to offset pandemic-related revenue reductions last year.

Under the agreement, the appropriated Fiscal Year 2022 budget would be $8.3 billion.

Legislation containing the agreement will begin progressing through the legislative Joint Committee on Appropriation and Budget in the coming days. The general appropriations bill will be House Bill 2900.

The budget was built on the Board of Equalization’s February certification of $9.6 billion in revenue available for appropriations. Of that figure, the agreement spends $8.3 billion and allocates the rest to tax relief, replenishing reserves or replenishing off-the-top funding temporarily redirected during the pandemic last session.

The constitutional deadline for adjournment of the legislative session is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28.