Posted: May 14, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Two briskets and other meats were stolen from a smoker at Dink's Real Pit BBQ in Bartlesville early Friday morning.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said two individuals - one male and one female - stole two briskets and other meats from Dink's around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Screenshots from video surveillance shows the two burglary suspects breaking through a door of the restaurant.

If you recognize the individuals in the photos, Capt. Hastings asks that you call police at 918.338.4001.