Posted: May 14, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold a public hearing regarding a rezoning request for 804 N. Ross when they meet on Monday. The request is to rezone the property from a residential to commercial neighborhood property. Once the hearing closes, the Council may approve or disapprove the request.

From there, the Dewey City Council will hear a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease. Then, the Council may approve a resolution to amend the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget.

The Dewey City Council meeting will take place at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately after the Council meeting.