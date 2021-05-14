Posted: May 14, 2021 8:42 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 9:16 PM

Garrett Giles

21 seniors graduated from Copan High School on Friday night on Sheets Field.

Valedictorian Riley Armstead said it was time to turn the page to the next chapter of their lives. Armstead said the Class of 2021 will give their all no matter what they do in the future. While he encouraged his classmates to make sure that their stories are everything they want them to be, Armstead said from experience that he knows that their stories will be outstanding.

Salutatorian KaraBeth Hollingsworth thanked everyone in attendance that was there to celebrate Copan's graduating Class of 2021. Hollingsworth said she will look back fondly at her time at Copan High School. She said each of them had their own paths to take from there and that they may never see each other again; she said they are living their own stories and she was happy to take part in the lives of her classmates.

The Class Song for Copan's Class of 2021 was "You're Gonna Miss This," by Trace Adkins. While the song played, seniors handed out flowers to loved one's in the stand at the football stadium.

Graduates and their legacies were also read during the commencement ceremony as part of the graduating Class of 2021's Class Legacy.

You can listen to the recording of the commencement ceremony on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Saturday, May 14th, at 12:30 p.m. courtesy of Double G Bulldogs, Bartnet IP, and Medicalodges Dewey.