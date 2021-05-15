Posted: May 15, 2021 5:01 AMUpdated: May 15, 2021 5:01 AM

Max Gross

54 seniors walked across the state and received diplomas at Oklahoma Union High School on Friday night. A special class of seniors saw eight co-valedictorians and one salutatorian honored.

Henry Auer, Levi Greenfield, Hannah Harris, Chesnie Hewitt, Jace Hollingshed, Mason Seigel, Brock Sellars and Logan Weber all finished school with the highest academic honors. Hollingshed described the class of 2021 in his own words.

Each student presented a flower to a teacher, friend or family member that influenced them the most. The Class song was “See You When I See You” by Jason Aldean.