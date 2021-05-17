Posted: May 17, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Three weeks ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners wanted time to review Tourism Director Kelly Bland's contract for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. At Monday morning's Board meeting, Secretary of Osage County Tourism, Claude Rosendale presented the contract again with a few alterations to the original contract, one of which being a pay raise as opposed to the bonus that had been in the original contract.

All three commissioners approved of the new contract and voted to renew her contract for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.