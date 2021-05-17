Posted: May 17, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 3:07 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a criminal history was arrested again after violating a protective order. Justin Debrito was charged with two counts of protective order violation and one felony count of first degree burglary.

It is alleged that Debrito attempted to break in to the residence of a woman who has a protective order against him. Court documents claim that Debrito broke down the back door and entered a residence on the 1800 block of Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville. The defendant was also arraigned on a separate VPO charge.

Debrito was also arrested in late April for allegedly striking the same victim with an open hand. The defendant is accused of violating the same protective order in three separate instances. His bond was set at $100,000.