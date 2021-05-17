Posted: May 17, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 2:34 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville is holding its annual budget workshop on Monday night. Each year the city staff gives an overview of its budget proposal prior to the beginning of the new fiscal year. City manager Mike Bailey previews what the meeting will look like.

Several members of the city staff will make presentations during the course of the workshop. The council will likely have the new fiscal year budget on the agenda for possible approval in the first meeting of June.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Bartlesville City Hall.