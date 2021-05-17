Posted: May 17, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 3:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation delivered tourniquets to the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) and Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) on Monday afternoon.

Executive Director Jon Beckloff said the non-profit was able to deliver 29 tourniquets to the BPD and 20 of the critical lifesaving tools were brought to the WCSO. He said this was possible thanks to a big donation from the Cherokee Nation and two private donors.

Beckloff said their mission is to aid in the life saving capabilities for all of our area's first responders. He said the tourniquets are specific to law enforcement, but they have other items coming for local fire and EMS.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the tourniquets will be utilized by the Patrol Division. Owen said they're going to issue the life saving devices to the WCSO's Reserve Deputies and Transport Officers as well. He said they will start to put tourniquets in the jail as once the first two needs are fully met.

Sheriff Owen said the tourniquets are going to greatly enhance the WCSO's ability to protect themselves from violent incidents. Owen said these tourniquets will allow them to lessen any blood flow from a serious injury sustained either by an officer or a citizen in Washington County. He said it's not a matter of if something is going to happen, but rather a matter of when.

On behalf of the WCSO, Sheriff Owen thanked Project Tribute Foundation for the donation. He said the tourniquets are another great tool that they have at their disposal.

In a statement, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said:

"I'm very thankful for the life saving tools that are being provided by this wonderful organization. The best interest of the community and public safety are at the forefront of Project Tribute."

Beckloff said Project Tribute Foundation has distributed 94 tourniquets. He said they still have a goal to deliver 300 tourniquets.

If Project Tribute hits 150 tourniquets, Beckloff said it will cover all law enforcement at the Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office. Beckloff said they'll start sending out tourniquets to Dewey, Nowata, Owasso, Ramona, and more of the surrounding area from there.

Beckloff said there are several ways to give if you wish to make a donation to Project Tribute Foundation. He said you can give in the following ways:

Search for Project Tribute on Facebook Fundraiser to give or create a fundraising effort.

Search for "projecttributefoundation@gmail.com" on PayPal or Venmo.

Send Project Tribute Foundation tourniquets through Project Tribute's Amazon Wish List.

Give on their website, projecttribute.com.

Beckloff noted that there was a police officer in Arkansas that was shot four times approximately two weeks ago. He said the officer and his partner applied tourniquets in that situation, and it saved the wounded officers life, further solidifying the need to put tourniquets in the hands of first responders in Bartlesville and Washington County. That story can be found here.