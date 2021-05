Posted: May 17, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is currently working an accident at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Eastland Parkway.

Captain Jay Hastings said motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time. He said they are working a car versus motorcycle injury accident.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.