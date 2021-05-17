Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Projects Moving Forward Across Osage County

Ty Loftis

Many road and bridge projects across Osage County from the flooding event that occurred in 2019 have yet to be completed. During Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a contract was renewed to get the ball rolling on some of those projects, as Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump explains.

All three districts were affected by this event and they are still looking for much needed improvements to the county roads.  


