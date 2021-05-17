Posted: May 17, 2021 7:18 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 7:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council met on Monday night and heard a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease.

Trease said Dewey received $93,940.17 in sales tax and $22,686.17 in use tax. He said they nearly saw a 14-percent sales tax increase compared to the same month last year. The City of Dewey saw a 19.5-percent increase in sales tax compared to the last fiscal year.

Trease said he's hoping that this is the new norm. He said you never know in Oklahoma.

The Dewey City Council would go on to approve a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget as follows:

Revenues :

Use Tax - $49,491.83

Sales Tax - $2,500

Utility Cap Improvements - $21,487

Sales Tax - $20, 890

Expenditures :

Telephone - $285

Vehicle Equipment Maintenance - $400

Salaries/Wages - $33,416

Fica - $2,674

Retirement/Pension - $4,115

Health Insurance - $7,333

Other Services/Fees - $3,623

Nuisance Abatement - $145

Debt Payment UCI - $21,487

SRF Debt Service - $20,890

Mayor Tom Hays said amending the budget was a formality to move monies around. He said the revenues and expenditures match if you were to add them up.

The Dewey City Council was originally slated to hold a public hearing as well, but that item was pulled on Monday afternoon. The public hearing would've focused on a rezoning request for 804 N. Ross, changing it from a residential to a commercial neighborhood. The Council would've gone on to discuss and possibly approve the item as requested if it hadn't been pulled.