Posted: May 18, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 11:20 AM
Dance Maker Academy Holding Performance Over the Weekend
Ty Loftis
The Dance Maker Academy will be performing its 2021 spring show this Friday and Saturday at the Constantine Theater in downtown Pawhuska.
This performance will be conducted by school-aged children and have been presenting performances since December 2017. Saturday’s show begins at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee performance is at 3 o’ clock.
Tickets cost five dollars for adults and three dollars for students. You can purchase tickets at dancemaker.net.
