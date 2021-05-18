Posted: May 18, 2021 11:20 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 11:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy will be performing its 2021 spring show this Friday and Saturday at the Constantine Theater in downtown Pawhuska.

This performance will be conducted by school-aged children and have been presenting performances since December 2017. Saturday’s show begins at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee performance is at 3 o’ clock.

Tickets cost five dollars for adults and three dollars for students. You can purchase tickets at dancemaker.net.