Posted: May 18, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kansas Police Dog Association has named Deputy Chief Natalie Rees and K9 Ozzy of the Caney Police Department as their K9 Team of the Week.

Prior to Rees' Law Enforcement career at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in February 2012, Rees served in the United States Army, serving two tours in Iraq. Deputy Chief Rees and K9 Ozzy started their journey together as the new K9 Unit for the Caney Police Department in November 2020.

Ozzy is a 2-year-old German Shepard trained and certified in Narcotics Detection and Article/Evidence Search. Within the first month of Ozzy hitting the streets, he was responsible for locating vital key evidence in a significant aggravated burglary case. He has also assisted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in narcotics detection.

Ozzy starts every workday jamming out to Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" in the patrol car. He enjoys car rides, especially the ride to the office where he is greeted with Cheeto Puffs. When Ozzy is not at work, he loves to chase squirrels and loves to chew on baseballs.