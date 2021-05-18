Posted: May 18, 2021 12:26 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Having had her contract renewed for the coming fiscal year, Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland updated the Commissioners as to what has been going on across the county. Bland says she has seen people come from other countries to visit attractions across the county and lodging tax deposits for the month are at an all-time high. Bland is attempting to take advantage of this continued increase in interest for people visiting the county.

Bland mentioned that the Ironman event will be taking place in the southern part of the county this Saturday, possibly causing some traffic issues in Barnsdall along 52nd Street back down to Skiatook on Highway 11. Bland expects around 2,500 bicyclists to partake in the event.