Rogers State University has released updated coronavirus protocols including the university's mask mandate and health screenings. Effective immediately, the following changes to COVID-19 protocols will be implemented at all Rogers State University campuses and facilities:

Campus Mask Mandate

In response to the latest CDC guidance and in consultation with the COVID-19 Taskforce, RSU will no longer require the mandated use of masks or social distancing on campus or at any RSU sponsored activity. Although mask mandates will no longer be in effect, members of the RSU community may continue to voluntarily wear masks. Should conditions warrant, a mask mandate may be reinstated in the future.

COVID-19 Screenings

COVID-19 screenings are suspended for all members of the RSU community and the public. All internal operations that require screenings will return to normal operations and the screening tool on MyRSU will be removed.

COVID-19 Vaccines and Personal Hygiene

All members of the RSU community are encouraged to get vaccinated and to continue to practice good hygiene. This includes, washing hands regularly, monitoring personal health and staying home if sick.

These updates are subject to change. University officials will continue to monitor ongoing developments and public health recommendations.